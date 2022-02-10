Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.93 billion-$27.93 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,463. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.
