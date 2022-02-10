Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.93 billion-$27.93 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,463. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

