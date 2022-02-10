McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,116,798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,924. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

