Mchain Tops One Day Volume of $8.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $14,191.64 and approximately $8.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 65.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 80,518,275 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

