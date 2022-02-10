MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 96,338.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

