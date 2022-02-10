MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $145,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06.
