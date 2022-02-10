MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 5,938 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 7,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.33. 14,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

