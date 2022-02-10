MD Financial Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 913.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 602,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 329,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 193,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

