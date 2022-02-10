MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 172,538 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 5.68% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,805 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 2,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

