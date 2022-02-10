Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

MDNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.93. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

