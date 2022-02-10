Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 192.89% from the stock’s current price.
TSE:MDNA traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,360. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$129.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.