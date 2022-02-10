Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 192.89% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:MDNA traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,360. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$129.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

