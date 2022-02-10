Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) and CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Critical Analysis

Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) and CION Invt (NYSE:CION) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicus Sciences Acquisition and CION Invt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicus Sciences Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A CION Invt $163.84 million 8.72 -$11.02 million $1.54 8.17

Medicus Sciences Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CION Invt.

Profitability

This table compares Medicus Sciences Acquisition and CION Invt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicus Sciences Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CION Invt 93.55% 8.25% 4.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CION Invt shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and CION Invt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicus Sciences Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00

CION Invt has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.64%. Given CION Invt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CION Invt is more favorable than Medicus Sciences Acquisition.

Summary

CION Invt beats Medicus Sciences Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

