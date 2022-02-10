Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 0.9%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.24 ($2.57) and last traded at €2.27 ($2.60). Approximately 18,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.29 ($2.63).

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36. The company has a market cap of $55.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.76 and its 200 day moving average is €3.40.

About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

