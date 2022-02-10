MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD opened at $24.90 on Monday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.