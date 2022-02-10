Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after buying an additional 9,439,790 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after buying an additional 4,239,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after buying an additional 3,112,341 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,789,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 1,014,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

