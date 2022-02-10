Mercer International (MERC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $817.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

