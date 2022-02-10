Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 688,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,095. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

