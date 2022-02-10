Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.77 million.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 688,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,095. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.