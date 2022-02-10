Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.77 million.
Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 688,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,095. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
About Meridian Bioscience
Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.