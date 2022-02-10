Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.85 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total value of $720,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $3,757,726. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

