M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

