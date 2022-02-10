Michael E. Gavin Sells 2,083 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $171,909.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 37.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

