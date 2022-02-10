Michael William Sutton Acquires 26,666 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Michael William Sutton bought 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$14,799.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,667,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,558.52.
Michael William Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Michael William Sutton sold 26,666 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$14,666.30.
Galway Metals stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,973. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60.
Galway Metals Company Profile
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.
