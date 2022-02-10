Michael William Sutton Acquires 26,666 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Michael William Sutton bought 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$14,799.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,667,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,558.52.

Michael William Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Michael William Sutton sold 26,666 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$14,666.30.

Galway Metals stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,973. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.