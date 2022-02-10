Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 409,187 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $311.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.15 and a 200-day moving average of $311.17. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

