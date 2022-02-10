Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Up 2%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 38.93 and a quick ratio of 38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a P/E ratio of -20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.39.
Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)
Featured Articles
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.