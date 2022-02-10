MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.98 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $75.98 million and approximately $169,421.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $7.02 or 0.00016028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00256173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005966 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,817,051 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

