Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.23, but opened at 1.35. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 1.20, with a volume of 354,804 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.15.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 997,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $5,755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 350,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

