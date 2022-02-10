Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $367.96 on Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $367.96 or 0.00838586 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $92,930.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.72 or 0.07091658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.42 or 1.00184268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 25,189 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

