MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.