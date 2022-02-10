MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.320-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.01 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 366,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,324. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

