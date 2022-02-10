Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Model N has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $970.58 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

