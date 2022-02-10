Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$214.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.57 million.Model N also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.46 to $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Model N stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.58 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Model N worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

