Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

