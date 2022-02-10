Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $202.65 and a one year high of $328.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.69.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

