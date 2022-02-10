Molly S. Beerman Sells 12,500 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $214,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,950,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

