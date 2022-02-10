Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.17. 280,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,157. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

