Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.
The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68.
About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
