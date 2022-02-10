MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGI. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. 108,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,893. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

In other news, Director Peggy Vaughan acquired 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

