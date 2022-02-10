MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MDB opened at $441.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.66 and a 200-day moving average of $460.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,172 shares of company stock worth $63,269,962. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $86,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

