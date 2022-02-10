Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Earnings Results

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $15.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $407.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.58. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.78.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,813 shares of company stock worth $29,689,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

