Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $46,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLUE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

