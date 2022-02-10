Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,212,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,710,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

