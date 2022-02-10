Morgan Stanley Has $1.14 Billion Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,137,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $19.58 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

