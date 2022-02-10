Morgan Stanley Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $188.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

