Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.63.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 458,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.