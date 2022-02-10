Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 458,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

