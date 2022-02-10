Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,454,740 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,392,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6,328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

