Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,186,042 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.21% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,236,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $84.49 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.