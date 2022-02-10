Morgan Stanley Purchases 56,509 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,670,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $104,997,731,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $197.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock worth $85,217,026. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

