Morgan Stanley Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $56.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MGM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $48.52 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.