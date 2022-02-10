Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LMP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.12) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.79) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.45) to GBX 283 ($3.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 281.63 ($3.81).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 268 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,465,855.31).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

