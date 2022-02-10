M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $183.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

