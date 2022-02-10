Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($266.67) to €241.00 ($277.01) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.
MURGY opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.
